JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious AF

Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether the Internet is being shady or actually paying homage to celebs who become trending topics — but either way, the results are usually hilarious.

Ja Rule became social media fodder on Friday as the hashtag #JaRuleAppreciationDay climbed it’s way up the Twitter newsfeed and nostalgia took over as fans reminisced about the hits and misses of the rapper’s epic career. And naturally, it was funny AF:

Before Drake there was a multi-talented rap singing hybrid artist in Ja Rule. #JaRuleAppreciationDay — drizzylaughed@that. (@DisAintHighSkoo) September 8, 2017

Facts.

Classic.

While some people were putting some respeck on Ja’s name:

#JaRuleAppreciationDay shout out to him and @ashanti for letting us know what grease would have look like with black people 😎 #classic — Lowkita (@Rudegallow) September 8, 2017

If you a real one, Every day is #JaRuleAppreciationDay. — Ashy Spice (@DaniFantastic) September 8, 2017

#JaRuleAppreciationDay y'all try to front like Rule didn't have – hit. After hit. – After hit. — #theDonté (@donTeAntonio13) September 8, 2017

#JaRuleAppreciationDay lets not forget, he ran the early 2000s — Scooter (Mascots) (@ScootDaJock) September 8, 2017

Thought today couldn't get better then I realized it was #JaRuleAppreciationDay (opens Spotify) It's over!!! — _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ (@Colton_Duke) September 8, 2017

Others were hitting below the belt:

But despite the divide, everyone knew the lyrics to Ja Rule’s classic hits:

Your hips, those thighs I (love it when you call me baby)

And I can't, deny I (love it when I'm witchu baby)#JaRuleAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/NTxEo94JhQ — Michael (@WhiteMike43) September 8, 2017

Put it on me . CLASSIC

I Cry. CLASSIC

Down Ass Bitch. CLASSIC

Livin It Up. CLASSIC

So many more respect the man. #JaRuleAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/5GHB8dlwWd — MisDajanai (@ShoeGamePapi) September 8, 2017

No word on who or what started the compelling hashtag, but Rule is scheduled to perform at Henny Palooza in Coney Island, New York this weekend.

Well played, Ja.