JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious AF

Ja Rule became social media fodder on Friday as the hashtag #JaRuleAppreciationDay climbed it’s way up the Twitter newsfeed and nostalgia took over as fans reminisced about the hits and misses of the rapper’s epic career. And naturally, it was funny AF:
Facts.
Classic.
While some people were putting some respeck on Ja’s name:
Others were hitting below the belt:
https://twitter.com/Bobby_Fleck2/status/906213473046159361
https://twitter.com/Raymundg15/status/906218373960388612
But despite the divide, everyone knew the lyrics to Ja Rule’s classic hits:
No word on who or what started the compelling hashtag, but Rule is scheduled to perform at Henny Palooza in Coney Island, New York this weekend.
Well played, Ja.
