Is Carmelo Anthony Trying To Win Back La La?

Apparently the basketball star showed up out of nowhere to his estranged wife’s Fashion Week event.

Staff
It looks like Carmelo Anthony is still trying to win back his ex La La Anthony.

Page Six writes that the basketball star showed up out of nowhere to his estranged wife’s Fashion Week event for the launch of her exclusive denim collection for Lord & Taylor.

“He surprised her . . . He walked in with no entourage, it was totally unexpected,” said a source. “He stayed the entire time. He seemed happy, and she was ecstatic about her night.”

But before you get geeked about this potential reunion, be easy, they are definitely taking things slow.

“She lives in her place. He lives in his. There’s still no talk of divorce. They’re taking it one day at a time. It’s still possible they may repair things,” a source told the gossip site.

As we previously reported, the couple who were married for 7 years are taking a break after rumors that Carmelo got another woman pregnant. But the Power actress and reality star is clear: She ain’t ready to get a divorce.

When asked about the state of her relationship, she told Wendy Williams a few month ago, “You know, marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

La La stressed that she and Carmelo are focusing on raising their son Kiyan. As for the fate of their marriage, she’s not sure about what could happen.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” La La admitted. “I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with someone that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart, and we are the best of friends.”

