Teyana Taylor Slays (And Grinds) At Philipp Plein’s NYFW Show: ”I’m Not Extra, I’m Spicy’

Source: Brian To / Getty
If
New York Fashion Week
could crown a queen this season, it would definitely be
Teyana Taylor
.
Not only did she kill it at beauty guru
, but the 26-year-old was the talk of GCDS’s show on Thursday and instantly became Pat McGrath’s Mothership Ball NYFW’s best meme so far for her infamous hair flipping turn .
Clearly that was all just the appetizer.
On Saturday the
“Fade” star SHUT IT down on the runway as the final act at Phillip Plein’s Spring 2018 show. With rapper Future giving a live performance, Taylor was giving us life with her lace bodysuit, platinum blonde wig and sexy choreography.
She posted the following on Instagram about that night: “When the haters tried to say I was too extra yesterday…..🤔 I turned around and CLOSED ANOTHER RUNWAY SHOW even more EXTRA!! & ima do it AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN cause these b!tches can’t take!!! Mc Debra voice”
Love it!
She recently
talked to about her performance at GCDS’s show and how she’s OK with how over the top she was. USA Today
“I think it’s amazing, that day I walked in the show. And it’s so crazy because I was like, I’m short, and when I walked out I wasn’t even expecting people to clap.”
“And when everyone went crazy I snatched my glasses off and flipped my hair, and then that became a meme,” she continued. “So I’ve been, like, memed up for the past two days. But it was kinda dope to see that black girl magic, and to put my own ‘umph’ on it.”
She added: “When I watched the video I was like, ‘Damn, I’m so extra. But then I realized I’m not extra, I’m spicy, that’s all. I’m just spicy, I put a little spice in everybody’s life.”
Spice is right! And if she’s out there living her best life, she can be whatever she wants!
RELATED NEWS:
#NYFWNoir: Makeup Slayage Queen Pat McGrath Lands In NYC To Host Voguing Ball
Teyana Taylor Gave A Fashion Tribute To Janet Jackson At The 2017 MTV VMA’s
#NYFWNoir: Kim Kardashian Wears Laquan Smith To Day One Of New York Fashion Week
BEST IN SHOW: Sleek Satin, Monochromatic Colors & Delicate Lace From Day 2 Of NYFW
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Noon By Noor - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Noon By Noor - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
18 of 45
19. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
20 of 45
21. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
22 of 45
23. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
25 of 45
26. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
26 of 45
27. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
34 of 45
35. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
36 of 45
37. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
37 of 45
38. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
44 of 45
45. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
45 of 45