DJ Beauty & The Beatz Talks MTV Super Sweet 16, New Single & More

Tonight on MTV‘s hit show “My Super Sweet 16,” the DMV’s own DJ Beauty & The Beatz will show off the road to her milestone birthday. Before the show with airs Monday night at 11pm, the DJ stopped by The Fam In The Morning to give a look into the episode and her new single which will premiere right after the show at 11:30pm!

