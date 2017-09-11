Danni’s Dish: Kanye West & Jay-Z To Make Up?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Will Kanye West and Jay-Z make amends/ Word on the street says West has sent an olive branch to Jay-Z after the 4:44 said during the Rap Radar Podcast that he wasn’t really feeling the Yeezy over his comments at a live show. Sloane Stephens is all kinds of #BlackGirlMagic after winning the U.S. Open. Common and Angela Rye may be a thing and if so, they are the wokest couple in years. Check out Danni’s Dish with Danni Starr and Deja Perez on The Fam In the Morning.

