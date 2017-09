The District Heights Youth Development Foundation, is sponsoring a 5k walk/run Sept, 16 at 8am. Online registration ends Sept 10. You can also participate in this event virtually. Proceeds will help children and teens receive mental/behavioral health counseling. Visit www.developinghigherheights.org or call 301-336-7600 for more information.

Friday, September 15th

From 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Light refreshments will be served!

