Watch: Adrien Broner Knocks Out A Man, Pushes A Woman In Las Vegas

Adrien Broner just can’t seem to keep his hands to himself.

On Friday, the pro-fighter was caught on camera getting into an altercation with a woman and physically assaulting a guy. The 28-year-old was taking photos with fans on the Las Vegas strip before he snapped out of nowhere as he walked to the MGM.

A female companion tried to calm him down, but Broner was so enraged that he shoved her hard enough for her to fly backward. The boxer also punched a guy in the face so hard that he immediately went unconscious. No word on what sparked Broner’s rage.



Security let Adrian go after speaking with him and no arrest were made. However, the fighter is still very apologetic about the incident. On Monday, he took to Instagram asking for help and expressing his regret over his actions in the Vegas assault.

We are sure some lawsuits will be filed soon.