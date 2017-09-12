Xxxtentacion Posts Disturbing Video After Details Emerge He Abused His Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

XXXtentacion has enjoyed a early success with his debut album “17” debuting Number 2 on the Billboard charts but his past may derail that. Details have emerge in XXX’s alleged abuse of a pregnant woman. The website Pitchfork obtained excerpts from the alleged victim’s 142-page testimony. You would think that would the rapper would keep quiet and let the dust settle but he’s more than likely made things worse. The rapper posted a snapchat saying some pretty wild things including “Domestically abuse your little sisters P***Y.”
Xxxtentacion pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the trial will start Oct. 15th.
Related: Toronto Teen Charged For Interrupting Church With XXXTentacion’s Music
Related: XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List
11 photos Launch gallery
XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2. A Boogie With The HoodieSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. AminéSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Kap GSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. KamaiyahSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. KyleSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. MadeintyoSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Playboi CartiSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. PnB RockSource:R1 Digital 9 of 11
10. Ugly GodSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. XXXTentacionSource:HotNewHipHop.com 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours