Xxxtentacion Posts Disturbing Video After Details Emerge He Abused His Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

XXXtentacion has enjoyed a early success with his debut album “17” debuting Number 2 on the Billboard charts but his past may derail that. Details have emerge in XXX’s alleged abuse of a pregnant woman. The website Pitchfork obtained excerpts from the alleged victim’s 142-page testimony. You would think that would the rapper would keep quiet and let the dust settle but he’s more than likely made things worse. The rapper posted a snapchat saying some pretty wild things including “Domestically abuse your little sisters P***Y.”

Xxxtentacion pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the trial will start Oct. 15th.