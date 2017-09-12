Issa Rae Is The New Face Of Covergirl

The #BlackGirlMagic continues to slay and this time Covergirl got it right!

Hollywood’s new it girl, Issa Rae, is the new face of of the cosmetics brand, joining the impressive roaster of Black beauties that have worked with the Covergirl family.

The Insecure writer and actress confirmed the big news with a heartfelt Instagram post saying, “Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come.”

“My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona – whether for a role I play in content that I produce, or the different roles I take on in my life,” says Issa in an official statement. “Becoming a COVERGIRL means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways. This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

From Awkward Black Girl to Covergirl?! How dope is that! Congrats Issa Rae, you’re doing amazing sweetie!

