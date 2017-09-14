Lil Yachty Gets Rap Snacks Flavor! [VIDEO]

Wow! Looks like Lil Yacthy is having one helluva year. From being nominated for 2017 Billboard and Grammy Awards to top 10 features including iSpy with Kyle and BROCCOLI with D.R.A.M. Now the 20 year rapper is being bestowed the hood’s highest honor: His own brand of Rap Snacks

Follow Us on Twitter: Follow @Hot1041

My chips bout to drop too… best ones yet… @officalrapsnacks @askfly1 @rapsnacksnow A post shared by King boat (@lilyachty) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

The news broke yesterday when a single Instagram post announcing the new “Hot Cheese Fries” flavor, presumed to be an ode to Lil Yachty’s signature red braids.

Will you be giving these new Lil Yachty Rap Snacks a try? Why or why not? Sound off below!

Read More:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.