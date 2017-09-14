Videos
Home > Videos

Lil Yachty Gets Rap Snacks Flavor! [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment


Wow! Looks like Lil Yacthy is having one helluva year. From being nominated for 2017 Billboard and Grammy Awards to top 10 features including iSpy with Kyle and BROCCOLI with D.R.A.M. Now the 20 year rapper is being bestowed the hood’s highest honor: His own brand of Rap Snacks!

Follow Us on Twitter:

My chips bout to drop too… best ones yet… @officalrapsnacks @askfly1 @rapsnacksnow

A post shared by King boat (@lilyachty) on

The news broke yesterday when a single Instagram post announcing the new “Hot Cheese Fries” flavor, presumed to be an ode to Lil Yachty’s signature red braids.

Will you be giving these new Lil Yachty Rap Snacks a try? Why or why not? Sound off below!

Read More:



Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

bet-awards-2017-boogie-d-dj-drama

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row Hosted by Boogie D [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row Hosted by Boogie D [PHOTOS]

Continue reading BET Awards 2017 Radio Row Hosted by Boogie D [PHOTOS]

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row Hosted by Boogie D [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos