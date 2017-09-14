K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces Surrogacy For Twins On Twitter

took to Twitter late last night and got some things off her chest. The singer revealed that she was recently diagnosed with lupus and it’s affected her ability to have babies.

“I was devastated for 2 weeks,” she said. “Then [I got] a call from my OBGYN saying that if I have twins they would not be full term because of my size and health. Literally I was so broken.”

So my docs told me I had lupus.I was devastated for 2weeks.Then the fertility doctor told me that I couldnt carry twins full terms.but wait — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Then a call from my obgyn saying that if I have twins they would not be full term because of my size and health. Literally I was so broken — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Michelle said that she felt like she was being punished by God for an abortion she had before.

I kept beating myself up like. Your being punished by God because you had that abortion. Man talk about a broken spirit. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

In spite of all of this, she revealed that after two weeks of misery a doctor called saying they found a surrogate for her two twins.

2weeks of what felt like my world was crumbling.2day we got a call that THEY REALLY FOUND THE PERFECT SURROGATE for us.My hands were shaking — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

The Shade Room originally reported that Michelle and her fiancé Dr. Kastan Sims were looking for a surrogate. “I’m about to watch the most beautiful process and that’s bringing two healthy little girls in the world. That’s all that matters to me. God works,” Michelle ended.

Im about to watch the most beautiful process and that's bringing two HEALTHY little girls in the world.That's all that matter 2me.God works — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 14, 2017

Seems like brighter days are ahead. Congrats!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: