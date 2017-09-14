K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces Surrogacy For Twins On Twitter

“I was devastated for 2 weeks,” she said. “Then [I got] a call from my OBGYN saying that if I have twins they would not be full term because of my size and health. Literally I was so broken.”
Michelle said that she felt like she was being punished by God for an abortion she had before.
In spite of all of this, she revealed that after two weeks of misery a doctor called saying they found a surrogate for her two twins.
The Shade Room originally reported that Michelle and her fiancé Dr. Kastan Sims were looking for a surrogate. “I’m about to watch the most beautiful process and that’s bringing two healthy little girls in the world. That’s all that matters to me. God works,” Michelle ended.
Seems like brighter days are ahead. Congrats!
