Battle Of the Rivals: These HBCU Students Are Dropping Some Serious Knowledge

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned college rivalry? But when it comes to playing “The Dozens” with students from some of the most revered historically Black colleges and universities in the country, the game is bound to take an unexpected twist.

We brought together co-eds from Delaware to Louisiana rep their schools — and also drop some serious knowledge on friends about the ballers, shot callers and history makers from their rival schools. From rising football icons to Black women breaking ground (and ceilings) in Congress, these students have a lot to be proud of when it comes to their schools.