What Happens When Roland Martin Gets A Text From Colin Kaepernick During His Sit-Down With The Fam?

TV One‘s Roland Martin stopped by The Fam In The Morning to talk News One Now’s big move to 2 hours. However, Danni Starr‘s eye caught a text from NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick hitting Martin’s phone during the interview. So what do Martin and Kap have cooking up? Uncle Roland talks about that, Jemele Hill‘s comments towards Donald Trump and more with The Fam.
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
8 photos Launch gallery
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 1 of 8
2. Woke bae.Source:Getty 2 of 8
3. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 3 of 8
4. “It’s better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life.”- Elizabeth KennySource:Getty 4 of 8
5. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 5 of 8
6. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. “- MLKSource:Instagram 8 of 8
