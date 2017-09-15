Roland Martin The Fam Exclusive

What Happens When Roland Martin Gets A Text From Colin Kaepernick During His Sit-Down With The Fam?

TV One‘s Roland Martin stopped by The Fam In The Morning to talk News One Now’s big move to 2 hours. However, Danni Starr‘s eye caught a text from NFL Free Agent Colin Kaepernick hitting Martin’s phone during the interview. So what do Martin and Kap have cooking up? Uncle Roland talks about that, Jemele Hill‘s comments towards Donald Trump and more with The Fam.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

