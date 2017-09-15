BASE LEVEL: Elesia Iimura Has Big Plans For Her Music

ELESIA iiMURA

Hometown: Brisbane, Australia

Musical Influences: D’angelo, Young Thug, Syd, Vybz Kartel, Rihanna, Wizkid, Jeremih, Future, Aaliyah, Cardi B

Biggest Break Thus Far: Performing on TV in Jamaica the U.K and Europe on collabs with Agent Sasco & XL. Next, I’m coming for the U.S!

How Do You Describe Your Sound? It’s a mix of my world influences, sounds from trap to Afro beats and Dancehall.

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents?

Alicia Keys & Nas. They both come across as very wholesome people who are super talented and charismatic artists.

What’s next? Pulling up to LA to catch a fresh wave. I want to host a Dancehall event in Hollywood and build my network with some of my favorite brands. I’ll be linking up with Agent Sasco to do a press run for the next drop “Come for Me” ft. Assassin aka Agent Sasco in New York. The video premieres on Mass Appeal is an accomplishment being a Nas fan. Plus the interview with Beats1 radio. I’m solid blessed & every moment grateful.

RELATED STORIES:

BASE LEVEL: Summer ‘Soulstress’ Williams Is Planning To Takeover Summer 17

BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel

Also On 93.9 WKYS: