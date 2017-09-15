NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump’s New Anti White Supremacy Law, ESPN’s Alleged Black Host Swap Fail…And More

Team Cassius

It was just yesterday that Donald Trump returned to his harmful rhetoric regarding Charlottesville. Even so, the president on Thursday also signed a resolution condemning white supremacy into law, claiming zero tolerance for bigotry, CNN reported.

“No matter the color of our skin or our ethnic heritage, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God,” Trump said.

The resolution was passed by Congress earlier this week.

President Trump has signed he congressional resolution condemning white supremacy into law. pic.twitter.com/gPH5rNpDwu — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) September 15, 2017

ESPNallegedly tried to take Jemele Hill off the air and replace her with another Black host on Wednesday, but her colleagues, including co-host, weren’t about to let that happen. According to ThinkProgress , two sources familiar with the situation say producers tappedandto sit in for Hill just hours before Wednesday evening’s show. ESPN denied the report, however.

“Yesterday was a hard and unusual day, with a number of people interpreting the day without a full picture that happened,” Rob King, senior vice president of news and information at SportsCenter, told ThinkProgress on Thursday. “In the end, ultimately, Michael and Jemele appearing on the show last night and doing the show the way they did is the outcome we always desired.”

ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz added after ThinkProgress‘ article was published: “We never asked any other anchors to do last night’s show. Period.”

EXCLUSIVE: ESPN tried to kick Jemele Hill off the air and replace her with another black host https://t.co/vzp6qI23vQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather is on his BS again, this time standing behind Donald Trump ’s “grab her by the p***y” comments that had many positive he wouldn’t win the election before, you know… he unfortunately actually did.

According to an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Mayweather seems to feel Trump’s disgusting remarks are reflective of how a “real man” talks. Oh? Okay. Can’t say this comes as much of a surprise, especially since he’s openly supported Trump in the past. (Like…remember how excited he was about his inauguration?)

