Russ Parr Talks Communication With Howard University President

Photo by

Russ Parr
Home > Russ Parr

Russ Parr Talks Communication With Howard University President

RPMS Staff
Leave a comment


Dr. Wayne Fredrick is the President of Howard University in Washington D.C. is proud of the University’s new ranking as 110 in the United States.

However, Russ wanted to talk about the lack of communication he’s had with the Howard University administration. Russ’s son was a graduate of the school and he can recall times when he’s tried to call and speak with the President. He asks Dr. Fredrick if he’s done anything about it.

He replied, “Customer service is extremely important, let me just be clear. I think there is a problem and there has been one for a while.” But Russ didn’t believe that and explains why.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!


Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos