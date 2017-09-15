Russ Parr Talks Communication With Howard University President

RPMS Staff

Dr. Wayne Fredrick is the President of Howard University in Washington D.C. is proud of the University’s new ranking as 110 in the United States.

However, Russ wanted to talk about the lack of communication he’s had with the Howard University administration. Russ’s son was a graduate of the school and he can recall times when he’s tried to call and speak with the President. He asks Dr. Fredrick if he’s done anything about it.

He replied, “Customer service is extremely important, let me just be clear. I think there is a problem and there has been one for a while.” But Russ didn’t believe that and explains why.

