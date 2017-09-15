Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored Beef With Nicki Minaj & More

Cardi B has had a whirlwind of year and she shows no signs of stopping the fun anytime soon.

Just a day after being the belle of Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball event in NYC, the rapper stopped by Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club and dished on all things new with Cardi B. What fans want to hear most from the BX beauty is details about her now public relationship with Offset of Migos.

Host Angela Yee delve right into Cardi and Offset’s love affair by asking the “Bodak Yellow” rapper if she feels competitive around her boyfriend, using their BET nominations as an example. Cardi gushed, “I think he would want me to win, to be honest with you.” Charlamagne Tha God couldn’t let the relationship talk die without asking the former Love & Hip Hop star if she’s in love, to which she answered, “Why you gotta use the L word for? You know I’m too gangsta to use those types of words, you know what I’m sayin’.”

Since Cardi wouldn’t budge when it came to talking about her relationship, the hosts moved on to another hot topic that involved popular personality this summer — her rumored beef with Nicki Minaj. Cardi said of the alleged squabble, “We just conversated man. And that’s it. People don’t understand though, that I got like beef with like ten bitches in the hood, and I still be in the hood.”

As for her highly anticipated album, Cardi revealed that the October released date has unfortunately been pushed back. She added, “I wanted to drop next month. Every single time I think, ‘I got all the 10 songs,’ I’m like, ‘I’m buggin’. These ain’t it.’ It’s just like, ‘Damn! I’m competing with myself. I’m competing with the goddamn No. 2 record and stuff.’” Sounds fishy.



Despite the pint sized fake drama, Cardi B’s glow up is real! Congrats on all your success.

Check out the full interview above.