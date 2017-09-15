Trump Demands Jemele Hill Apologize To Him In Twitter Rant

Danielle Jennings

Trump continues to prove that he has a serious impulse issue, as he can’t seem to contain himself when it comes to social media outbursts. It took longer than many expected, but #45 finally addressed the comments made by ESPN anchor Jemele Hill earlier this week, which labeled him a white supremacist, and demanded an apology.

It’s so funny how Trump has the audacity to demand an apology from someone when he has spent the bulk of his time in office verbally abusing others. Using his favorite social media platform Twitter, he went on a mini rant and called for Jemele Hill to personally apologize to him…yeah, good luck with that.

It’s actually not surprising that he would demand this, especially after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders commented earlier in the week that Hill’s comments were ‘a fireable offense.’ However, Hill addressed the controversy on her on Twitter account with no apology to Trump in sight—the way it should be.

You can check out Trump’s apology demands BELOW:

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Meanwhile, it was revealed that ESPN tried to replace Hill with other black network anchors, but were unsuccessful because none of the selected choices wanted to take on the position. As it stands, Hill will remain on the ESPN network in her current position. We here at HB continue to support Hill, as she had the bravery and the platform to call out Trump’s white supremacy instead of tiptoeing around it.

