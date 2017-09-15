Not So Fast Ladies, This Hot Cop Is Highly Problematic

Remember the selfie of the Florida Hurricane Irma first responders who went viral because of their good looks? According to The Gainesville Sun, one of them has questionable thoughts when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

Officer Michael Hamill, one of the viral ‘Hot Cops,’ is being dragged for allegedly making anti-Semitic posts, inc… https://t.co/QrbF09Agf7 — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) September 15, 2017

Officer Michael Hamill is now being outed for several Facebook posts where he made anti-semitic remarks and called for the “Hitler method” in dealing with people who take advantage of government resources. The Gainesville Police Department is reportedly reviewing a complaint against Hamill, but will not disclose details until the investigation is completed.

The outlet also reports that they received screenshots of several troubling messages.

Meet Officer Michael Hamill of the Gainesville PD. pic.twitter.com/rPGSWM8DSq — Julian® (@sixxis311) September 15, 2017

In one post from April 2013 Hamill wrote: “Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well. Here is one for everybody, “What’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?” Anybody know? Well it is because “Boy scouts come back from their camps.”

After a critic responded to Hill’s post calling it “messed up,” Hamill replied, “u don’t like it? don’t read it then.”

A second post from 2011 says, “so I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality it’s YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way. Haha.”

The Gainesville Police Department received thousands of likes and replies after the photo of Hamill and his colleagues was posted on social media earlier this week.

Guess it’s true that all that glitters isn’t gold.

SOURCE: The Gainesville Sun

