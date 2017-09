For “Get Your Life Mondays” Xanthia Johnson from UrbanPlayology.com answers questions from The Fam regarding relationships. Is cheating a deal breaker in a relationship? Do “open relationships” work? Johnson gives her thoughts on The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva & Danni Starr.

For more information log on to Urbanplayology.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: