WATCH: Discover Ways To Market In The Digital And Fashion Space As Well As Advice On Entrepreneurship





Latinista hosted a conversation on fashion in the tech and digital space titled TECH: THE NEW FASHIONISTA How Tech Is Changing The Way We Live. Hosted by Dee Rivera, the CEO of Latinista, the panel consisted of our Style & Beauty Editor,, CEO of XENIAPP,, Senior Product Marketing Specialist Of Sony Life Space UX,, CEO of EC-OPS, Esmeralda Cruz, and Celebrity Designer,

Rivera moderated the panel where audience members got insightful advice on technology, incorporating influencers into your marketing plans, changes within the tech, fashion tech, digital space, and more. Wish you could have been part of the conversation, you can! View the entire discussion above.

DON’T MISS:

These Tips Will Help You Break Into The Fashion Tech Or Online Beauty Space In Style

Michelle Obama Advocates For More Women And POC To Be Involved In The Tech Industry

New Scientific Technology May Soon Be Able To Tell If Your Clothes Are Slave Labor-Free

Also On 93.9 WKYS: