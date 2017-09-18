Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training For His Sex Cult On ‘The Real’

All summer long we’ve heard the heinous tales about what goes on in R. Kelly ‘s secret sex cult , but now one of the singer’s accusers is spilling the real tea about what it takes to please Mr. Kelly.

On Monday, 24-year old Jerhonda Pace, who broke a nondisclosure agreement to accuse R. Kelly of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, stopped by The Real and spoke out about going through training to learn how to sexually please R. Kelly. She revealed to the host that when she was just 16-years old, another woman in the cult taught her how the singer liked to be treated in bed, per Kelly’s request.

Pace recalled, “I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’” The young woman got emotional as she continued, “Because Rob [Kelly] is the one who took my virginity, so I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And he said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ I guess he saw that I was looking uneasy. I wanted to know what am I doing. That’s when he told me to look at her and [said], ‘She’s going to teach you everything you need to know. She’s going to please you.’ He told me to remove my clothes.”

As for the abusive part of the sex cult, Pace also says Kelly would “slap you in your face,” “physically harm you,” and “lock you in a room for days” as punishment. Jerhonda left Kelly’s cult in 2010, and was only able to escape because she lied to him, saying that she wanted to get shoes from her uncle’s nearby home and was instructed by Kelly to come right back.

However, she never returned, telling the hosts, “At that moment, I knew when I got out the house, I wasn’t going back. I refused. I left everything behind and never looked back.” Jerhonda isn’t the first young lady to speak out about Kelly’s cult.

The family of one of the singer’s alleged hostages, Jocelyn Savage, is taking the situation up in court and demanding that their daughter be set free. However, Kelly and Jocelyn denied claims that she is being held hostage.



