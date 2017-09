Hurricane Maria In Line To Directly Hit Caribbean Islands By Wednesday

WOL Weather Desk

Residents on a string of Caribbean islands are bracing as Hurricane Maria heads their way. The storm, the second major one of the month, is bringing 120 mile-per-hour winds, heavy rains and dangerous storm surges. As of midday Monday, Maria was located about 60 miles east ofand is on track to hit Puerto Rico by Wednesday. This storm comes as the region struggles to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Irma, a category 5 storm.