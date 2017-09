Leave it to the internet to poke fun at Kevin Harts public apology to his wife and family for his recent “mistakes”. The apology comes just before leaked footage of Hart in a sexually suggested video allegedly being used for extortion. Unfortunate situation for all involved but let’s do what any comedian would want us to do, have a laugh at it! The internet has remixed his apology

Press play for a chuckle.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: