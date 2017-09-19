Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And The Internet Roasted Him For It

On Monday, tattoo artist Inal Bersekov to reveal the new ink he added to the 6 God’s tatt collection. This time around, Drizzy’s tribute ink has a deeper meaning than just being inspired by their artistry.
His newest portraits include the legendary Denzel Washington‘s face from his role in the Spike Lee 1990 film Mo’ Better Blues and OVO member Fif, who was fatally shot in Toronto on Thursday.
Drake shared a photo of his late friend on Instagram earlier this week — which happens to be the basis photo that he used for his new ink.
As for his Denzel tattoo, the Internet wasted no time coming for his celebrity tatt obsession:
Drake reportedly has about 30 tattoos now, including tribute tatts to his dad, Lil Wayne, Sade and more. At least he’ll for ever be inspired when he looks in the mirror.