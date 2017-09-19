Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Mexico City

WOL News Desk
A powerful earthquake rocked Mexico City Tuesday afternoon Buildings have been damaged and towers of churches had collapsed. Puebla Gov. Tony Gasil urged the public to follow emergency protocols Photos and videos on social media showed cracked roads and people fleeing out of buildings Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted that will be heading to Mexico City immediately The recent earthquake comes on the anniversary of the 1985 quake That quake killed 10,000 people and injured 30,000 others

