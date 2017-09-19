HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?

Beyoncé stepped out wearing a $1,395 Balenciaga floral print, blue long sleeve blouse.
She paired the blouse with these skin tight pink pants, $3,500 Gucci Naga Dragon python shoulder bag, and $640 Christian Louboutin powder pink sparkle Pigalle pumps.
Blue Ivy is feeling the Louboutin’s too! It looks like we have a future shoe lover on our hands.
Beauties, are you feeling this ensemble? Take our poll and let us know whether this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.
DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Keke Palmer Caramel Perfection In This LV Monogram Print Dress?
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tyra Banks’ Black and White Couture
Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé's New Campaign For Ivy Park
8 photos Launch gallery
Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé's New Campaign For Ivy Park
1. Laverne Cox for Ivy Park1 of 8
2. Souffrant Ralph for Ivy Park2 of 8
3. Souffrant Ralph for Ivy Park3 of 8
4. Laverne Cox & Souffrant Ralph for Ivy Park4 of 8
5. Grace Bol for Ivy Park5 of 8
6. Grace Bol for Ivy Park6 of 8
7. Karen McDonald for Ivy Park7 of 8
8. Karen McDonald for Ivy Park8 of 8
comments – Add Yours