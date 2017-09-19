Mariah Carey’s Delightfully Bad ‘Hip Hop Honors’ Performance + More Moments We Loved

VH1 aired their annualceremony last night, which was an ode to the 90s. Missy Elliott hit the stage, Warren G made an appearance, Teyana Taylor performed with a broken foot. There was plenty that made my memorable moments list, so let’s get into it.

Mariah Carey Was Delightfully Bad



Before I go any further with this recap, let’s all stop what we’re doing and appreciate the national treasure that is Mariah Carey. Because when I tell you, I haven’t laughed this hard in ages. So the performance starts with a terribly obvious stunt double of Mariah Carey cascading down a brick wall. The double disappears behind a the smaller wall from which Mariah then emerges with two boy toys guiding her every step to the stage. Either Mariah has no legs or she simply can’t walk in her shoes because she proceeds to stand in the same spot and unzip her jumpsuit to reveal her 90s-adjacent bodysuit. But let’s get to the glory of Mariah’s props: her men, the jet-ski and the helicopter. At one point Ma$e makes a cameo with Mimi, who plays along long enough until its time for him to scurry along. Then there was an awkward spin with her on-again, off-again beau Tanaka. All in all, Mimi sounded decent and gave us what we all came there for, a delightfully bad time.

Missy Elliott Killed



Missy opened the show with an epic performance of her classic She’s A B*tch. Sis did that. Missy took to Instagram to thank the visionaries who made her performance come to life and revealed it took seven hours of makeup to achieve her black latex look.

Lil Kim Hit All Her Dance Moves



During the Prodigy tribute, Lil Kim, in all her Italian meatball glory, hit her social media made famous dance moves like her Balenciaga boots depended on it.

Ty Dolla $ign Was Pretty Impressive

We can make no mention of the 90s without acknowledging the great party anthem This Is How We Do it, which continues to transcend generations. The folks over at VH1 tapped Ty Dolla $ign to get his groove on and I must say, I was impressed. Obviously he’s not the greatest vocalist and there was auto-tune involved, but I was pleasantly surprised how well he hit his “sha-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la” and “sh-ba-da-wo-wo-wo-wo-wo.” He really pulled me in when he hit his Nate Dogg when Warren G came out to do “Regulate”

Vh1 did a great job revisiting the hits and continued with Tiny and Kandi Burruss tributing TLC since they wrote No Scrubs and all. Meh.

The segment climaxed with Fat Joe and Remy Ma, who paid homage to the late Big Pun.

Teyana Taylor Performed With A Boot



Teyana Taylor suffered an injury and was like, not ta-day satan. Teyana powered through her pain and gave us an energetic performance that might just trump last year’s. Fans tweeted Teyana praising her for doing the unthinkable (and probably impossible) feat.

Dawg!!! @TEYANATAYLOR still got busy with a medical boot on!! And a lollipop!! #HipHopHonors — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) September 19, 2017

The Martin Tribute



Martin Lawrence was rightfully honored at last night’s event. Tichina Arnold a.k.a Pam, presented Marty-Mar with his award after being joined by some of Martin’s memorable characters like Dragon Fly Jones and Ole Otis. Martin thanked all his co-stars in his acceptance speech and also thanked fans for supporting him all these years. We know Tisha Campbell wasn’t going to come through, but where was Cole?

