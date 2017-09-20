Did JAY-Z Turn Down The Super Bowl To Stand With Kaepernick?

has been pro-Black since 1996’s Reasonable Doubt, and his message of self-empowerment has only gotten bolder as his name’s gotten bigger. So a new report out of the U.K. that claims Jigga has no interest in performing at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show should make sense to those familiar with Hov’s blueprint and America’s current racial climate.

It’s not like JAY’s already booked for the night of the big game, and he can’t blame wifey when she’s already crushed two halftime shows her damn self – so why else would rap’s greatest capitalist (and a diehard Cowboys fan) be above an offer from one of the most powerful corporations in America to perform for over 100 million people at one time?

Last week, while performing at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in Queens, New York, JAY dedicated a performance of “The Story Of O.J.” to Dick Gregory and Colin Kaepernick, two men who have sacrificed their own personal gain to stand with the oppressed.

Jay Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin Kaepernick And Dick Gregory During @themeadowsnyc Performance 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/PxdMaXvz6U — The #444Tour (@444Tour) September 16, 2017

Kaepernick is still being black-balled by the NFL for protesting racial inequality, and the league’s viewership has suffered as some fans are even boycotting games in solidarity with the former 49ers quarterback. So did the NFL reach out to Jay in hopes that he could help smooth out their current public relations nightmare?

If they did, they should have given “O.J.,” and “Family Feud” a few more spins before finalizing that plan. But either way, shout out to Hov for showing that overcharging culture vultures isn’t the only way to level the playing field.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: