Cardi B Says New York Police Put Her In A Choke Hold

called out New York police in a tweet on Tuesday that has since been deleted. The rap star said a cop put her in a choke hold and she ended her tweet by saying “NY cops don’t know how to do they job. F*CK 12.”

When a follower responded to her post saying, “I bet the cops were white,” Cardi B replied, “YEUP HE WAS.”

This is not the first time Cardi had some critical words for the police. Last year when she was about to do a concert, she wrote, “Stop telling me to be safe. Its not the people killin people is the cops.”

My concert is in Houston today I will be in Dallas Sunday.Stop telling me to be safe .Its not the people killin people is the cops — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 8, 2016

Cardi also publicly sided with Colin Kaepernick‘s protest against police brutality at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. “Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re gonna be standing for you,” she said. Colin responded to her shoutout by tweeting, “I appreciate you supporting the movement” and his Know Your Rights Camp.

Thanks so much @iamcardib I appreciate you supporting the movement and @yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/rO1402j4Fp — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 28, 2017

Well, it seems we know where the Billboard Hot 100 star’s support lies. Surely, this isn’ the last we’ll hear form Cardi.

