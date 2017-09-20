Entertainment
Cardi B Says New York Police Put Her In A Choke Hold

She has some strong words for the cops.

Staff
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 14, 2017

Source: Gotham / Getty

Cardi B called out New York police in a tweet on Tuesday that has since been deleted. The rap star said a cop put her in a choke hold and she ended her tweet by saying “NY cops don’t know how to do they job. F*CK 12.”

When a follower responded to her post saying, “I bet the cops were white,” Cardi B replied, “YEUP HE WAS.”

What's the tea #CardiB? 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

This is not the first time Cardi had some critical words for the police. Last year when she was about to do a concert, she wrote, “Stop telling me to be safe. Its not the people killin people is the cops.”

Cardi also publicly sided with Colin Kaepernick‘s protest against police brutality at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. “Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re gonna be standing for you,” she said. Colin responded to her shoutout by tweeting, “I appreciate you supporting the movement” and his Know Your Rights Camp.

Well, it seems we know where the Billboard Hot 100 star’s support lies. Surely, this isn’ the last we’ll hear form Cardi.

