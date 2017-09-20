Serena Williams Shares A Heartfelt Tribute To Her Mother

Motherhood has definitely brought out Serena Williams ‘ softer side.

On Tuesday, the new mom posted an emotional letter to her own mother, Oracene Price, on Reddit and praised her for her strengths — all while slamming people who’ve said nasty things about her her entire career. She wrote about her new baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., “She has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don’t know how I would react if she has to go through what I’ve gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day.”

Before getting to thank her mom in the touching letter, Williams went on to slam her critics, saying, “I’ve been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don’t belong in women’s sports — that I belong in men’s — because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it).”

Serena wrote of her mom, Oracene, “But mom, I’m not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman. You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you. Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as challenges — ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. the same, and have the same fortitude you have had.”

She wrapped up the emotional letter with, “Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I’m not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly. Your youngest of five, Serena.”

Shout out to Serena Williams for acknowledging the power of a Black woman who’s not rich or famous — just a well meaning mom who did right by her children.