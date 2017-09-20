Guess Who’s Representing The Woman In The Middle Of Kevin Hart Sex Tape Scandal

Where there’s a will, there’s a lawyer willing to represent you if you plan on slandering a celebrity in anyway.

Lisa Bloom just so happens to be that lawyer, who is drawn to the glitz and glam of celebrity drama so much that’s she’s made it her career niche to represent the people who target celebs. According to reports, the famed attorney is representing the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal.

She announced on Tuesday that she was representing Montia Sabbag, the woman who is in the controversial video with Kevin. According to Bloom, “Sabbag “was briefly involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her character.” The lawyer, who has repped stars like Blac Chyna and Usher accuser Quantasia Sharpton, took to social media to announce her new client:

I represent the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal. Press conference tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X9KV3zYwfY — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 19, 2017

As we previously reported, FBI are still trying to figure out who is behind the extortion plan to get Kevin to cough up seven figures for his leaked sex tape — and 27-year old Sabaag claims she has nothing to do with the video being leaked.

Authorities are attempting to track down everyone who was around Hart and Sabaag that faithful night they met in Vegas, before the cameras started rolling in the bedroom. Good luck with that.