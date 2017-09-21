WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri & LaTocha Scott In Xscape Reality Show Trailer

Bravo has just given us our first glimpse of‘s upcoming reality show. Its going to be a must-watch.

Lovers of 90’s music were overjoyed when word got out that Xscape would be getting back together. It had been 18 years since the ladies had performed as a group, and they didn’t split up on the best terms.

Now fans will get a glimpse inside the reunion with their reality show, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It. The series, which is set to premiere in November (after The Real Housewives of Atlanta), was produced by none other than Mona Scott-Young of Love & Hip Hop fame. Xscape’s reality show comes with a pedigree, so viewers can expect lots of gag-worthy moments.

In the trailer alone, Kandi Burruss will go off on Jermaine Dupri. She also pins Xscape’s breakup on LaTocha Scott, which is a narrative we’ve never heard before. Kandi is always blamed for the split, but this teaser makes it look like she was just securing her bag before LaTocha left the rest of the group high and dry.

And if this isn’t enough Xscape for you, the ladies have just announced that they’re going on tour! Billboard.com reports that Xscape will hit the road starting November 22 in Norfolk, Virginia, for the Great Xscape Tour. They’ll be singing through to the new year as their tour wraps up on January 6, 2018, in Los Angeles.

They’re aiming to give fans more than their money’s worth as Monica has signed on to perform. Tamar Braxton will also be lending her voice to the tour, so it looks like she and Tiny are back on great terms.

With a lineup like that you may want to grab your ticket for the tour when the go on sale Friday, September 22. See if they’ll be rolling through your city below!

11/22 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

11/24 – Norfolk, VA @ Constant Center

11/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

12/1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/2 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

12/3 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

12/7 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

12/8 – Columbus, GA @ Columbus Civic Center

12/9 – Jackson, MS @ Mississippi Coliseum

12/10 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink CenterCenturyLink Center

12/13 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie

12/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

12/17 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/30 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

12/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

1/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena*

1/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

