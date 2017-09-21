Mystikal Indicted For Rape And Kidnapping

Michael Lawrence Tyler, better known as , better known as Mystikal , was indicted by a Caddo Parish grand jury on Sept. 19 with one count of first-degree rape , and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

According to Nola.com, his bond is set at $3 million.

As we previously reported, the Cash Money rapper was charged with rape for an alleged attack that took place last October at a casino in downtown Shreveport. According to KTAL, there’s even DNA evidence linking Mystikal to the crime.

His 26-year-old accomplice Averweone Holman was arrested in August, as the rapper was lost in the wind before turning himself in last month. A third woman, Tenichia Wafford, is also connected with the crime after allegedly trying to persuade the victim to drop the charges on Mystikal and Holman. Her bond is set at $200,000.

The New Orleans native is no stranger to these types of charges.

Back in 2004, Mystikal was sent to prison for six years after pleading guilty for sexual battery. Upon his release in January 2010, he faced five years on probation and had to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

