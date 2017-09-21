Melissa Joan Hart Dragged After Complaining That Hurricane Maria Ruined Her Vacation Plans

Melissa Joan Hart, best known for her role as Sabrina Spellman in ’90s sitcom Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, got dragged for filth this week after she complained that Hurricane Maria ruined her trip to the Dominican Republic. Never mind all the death and destruction the Caribbean has faced since Maria hit, poor Melissa can’t get her tan on.
In a post that has since been deleted (see above), the television star wrote “And just like that, our family vacation is canceled,” adding “Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.”
The internet wasted no time yoking her up—with all the sarcasm:
One guy even mentioned her kids:
Twitter user Ms. Taina laid it out plain and simple:
After a good ol’ dragging, Hart (somewhat) changed her tune and sent the following message out on Instagram:
But, also made a joke that didn’t sit too well with her followers:
Hurricane Maria is the most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly a century. Homes on the island were torn apart and swept away with flood water, and all electricity was reportedly knocked out. Maria has now set her sights on D.R. Chime in here.