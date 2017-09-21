Melissa Joan Hart Dragged After Complaining That Hurricane Maria Ruined Her Vacation Plans

Since your Instagram post disappeared. Thought I'd help you find it. pic.twitter.com/ZIXuFYdBc4 — Paul Baker (@peb1225) September 19, 2017

Melissa Joan Hart , best known for her role as Sabrina Spellman in ’90s sitcom Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, got dragged for filth this week after she complained that Hurricane Maria ruined her trip to the Dominican Republic. Never mind all the death and destruction the Caribbean has faced since Maria hit, poor Melissa can’t get her tan on.

In a post that has since been deleted (see above), the television star wrote “And just like that, our family vacation is canceled,” adding “Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.”

The internet wasted no time yoking her up—with all the sarcasm:

@MelissaJoanHart Sorry about the tragedy you face. Missing an extravagant family vaca, absolutely devastating Prayers from #Houston/#Florida — Han Valen (@ou812usa) September 20, 2017

One guy even mentioned her kids:

@MelissaJoanHart your not the sharpest tool in the shed are you! I bet your kids are smarter — T Jackson (@cole4aubie) September 21, 2017

Twitter user Ms. Taina laid it out plain and simple:

I cant communicate w any one in my island of Puerto Rico or go over to help, or send food or clothing – but your vacation is relevant? — Ms. Taina (@tainarebelde613) September 21, 2017

After a good ol’ dragging, Hart (somewhat) changed her tune and sent the following message out on Instagram:

My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today. #Repost @salmahayek ・・・ Stay strong Puerto Rico 🙏🏽 Fuerza Puerto Rico #puertorico A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

But, also made a joke that didn’t sit too well with her followers:

A little light humor, considering the devastation of recent natural events. God be with everyone affected by the storms, earthquakes, fires, droughts, etc. 🙏 #RestoreTheHeartofTeFiti #Moana A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Hurricane Maria is the most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly a century. Homes on the island were torn apart and swept away with flood water, and all electricity was reportedly knocked out. Maria has now set her sights on D.R. Chime in here.

