This Is How Jesse Williams And His Estranged Wife Must Communicate Following Their Hectic Custody Battle

We reported earlier thatand his estranged wifereached a joint custody agreement for their two kids. Though they reached an agreement for the sake of the children, this doesn’t mean its all flowers and roses between the two exes. If you let In Touch magazine tell it , they can’t even be around each other.

According to the publication, a judged ordered the feuding couple not to speak to each other in the custody agreement. If Jesse and Aryn need to talk about their kids they must do it through an app called Our Family Wizard. “The parents shall use Our Family Wizard for all communications regarding the children’s health, education and welfare,” said the custody papers, which were filed in LA Superior Court on September 1. The only time the two can communicate outside the app is in case of an emergency.

As reported earlier, the two exes also can’t make derogatory statements about the other in front of the kids. It seems like a longtime relationship has dissolved into just business and their kids’ welfare. Smh. We’ll keep you updated if any other major news should surface on the Jesse-Aryn split.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: