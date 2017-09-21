Gucci Mane Says This Would Have Been His Career If He Wasn’t Rapping

Gucci Mane has become so much more amiable and open than he was before his last prison stint — but that doesn’t mean his Gu-wop days are fully behind him.

The Atlanta rapper stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Wednesday to promote his new autobiography and revealed what he’d really be doing if life if rapping didn’t take off. He told Trevor, “Honest to God, I think I would have been maybe a kingpin. Some kind of way I would have been a leader, man. I have a really good way of crewing people up.”

Tonight: @laflare1017 stops by to chat about his new album and autobiography! 📷:@ruminasean A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow) on Sep 18, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

The author also spoke about how being in prison the last time totally changed his mindset about life, saying, “It was a vicious cycle, and it kept repeating itself until this last time. I think it was the consequences. Once my consequences got dire, when I was facing 20-30 years, it forced me to be like, ‘You know, that’s it. I’m changing my lifestyle. I’m changing my choices. I’m gonna reflect on my life and see what I did wrong.’”

As for his well-known addiction to codeine, Gucci says, “A lot of people done lost their lives to that and drugs in general. I could’ve been one of those artists that don’t wake up the next day. I don’t want that in my future.”

Little does Gucci Mane know, turning your life around for the better and inspiring the youth to do the same is the most kingpin thing you could ever do.

Congrats to Gu-wop on the glow up and his newly released book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, co-written by Neil-Martinez Belkin.