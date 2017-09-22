‘Educated Fool’: Maxine Waters Sounds Off On Ben Carson And ‘Racist’ Jeff Sessions

Maxine Waters’ all-out assault on the Trump administration showed no signs of letting up on Thursday when she targeted perhaps the lowest hanging fruit in the president’s cabinet: Ben Carson. The outspoken Democratic congresswoman took aim at the Republican secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development while speaking at the Congressional Black Caucus’ annual conference in Washington, D.C., according to the Washington Examiner.

“Look at Ben Carson. My God. My grandmother would call him an educated fool,” Waters said to the crowd. “Here’s a man who has a reputation of being a highly competent surgeon, but when he talks about poor people, he says they’re the cause of their poverty. He doesn’t understand why you didn’t do what he did and why you didn’t make it like he made it. And he doesn’t know the difference between slavery and immigration,”

.@MaxineWaters: "Here you have a president who I can tell you & guarantee you is in collusion with the Russians to undermine our democracy." pic.twitter.com/k7vf2XKiNd — CSPAN (@cspan) September 22, 2017

Her comments came on the same day she told Mic that she will do whatever it takes to stop Jeff Sessions‘ “racist” intentions of tightening drug laws.

“We’re trying to push back and fight against a man who comes to this very important office of attorney general with a racist background, with a background against all of the progressive laws that have been put in place, in order to deal with police departments,” Waters said. “We’ve been able to get some progress in relaxing the mandatory minimum sentencing. But the work is not done.”

Rep. @MaxineWaters: "Impeachment is about whatever the Congress says it is." pic.twitter.com/Iqu6FDUDYd — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2017

The fiery lawmaker has been very vocal in challenging the current administration, as shown by her frequent calls for the 45th president to be impeached.

“I’m cleaning out the White House. I’m going to sanitize the White House,” Waters said at Dick Gregory‘s memorial last weekend. “When I get through with Donald Trump, he’s gonna wish he was impeached!”

