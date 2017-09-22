Former NFL Player Who Doesn’t ‘Like Black Women’ Claims Racist White Ex-GF Beat Him And Called Him N-Word

Swirl Gone Sour: 350-Pound Ex-NFLer Albert Haynesworth Says White Baby Mama Beat Him And Called Him "Ni**er" https://t.co/s9By79Tx60 pic.twitter.com/OkYgunBcEM — Bossip (@Bossip) September 20, 2017

Be clear: Regardless of what you have done or said, no one deserves to be the victim of physical and emotional abuse.

But Black Twitter seems to be having a hard time feeling bad for former NFL player Albert Haynesworth whose white ex-girlfriend, WNBA baller Brittany Jackson, allegedly has a long history of hitting him and calling the 350-pound player racial epithets.

See earlier this week, the former Titans and Redskins defensive tackle took to Twitter to bring attention to his abuse:

“Not only has she called me unthinkable names she has been extremely violent where more than 10 times in Tennessee and Florida I, me, Albert called the police to restrain her. Yes I have witnesses and bruises but me for some reason still tried to protect her by not sending her to jail [because] I didn’t want to ruin her so called career and name.”

The Ugly Truth about Brittany. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/DunUAYmARf — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) September 20, 2017

The Ugly Truth about Brittany. Part 2 pic.twitter.com/81HI12IerY — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) September 20, 2017

The Ugly Truth about Brittany. Part 3 pic.twitter.com/rnJ35puXWR — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) September 20, 2017

But there seems to be quite a number of Black folks who could care less. And here’s why: Back in 2011, Haynesworth was accused of sexually assaulting a waitress to which he had the audacity to tell the press the reason these allegations were false was because he doesn’t “even like Black girls.” He also accused the waitress of being upset that this girlfriend was white.

Yeah, he tried it.

But folks on Twitter got the last word, reminding him that you can’t disparage Black women and then expect for that same community to have your back:

Too late. Don't come running to the Black community now 🖐🏾🙄 pic.twitter.com/Jk4E9rLMcG — DGAF🤷🏾‍♀️ (@RenagadeGirl) September 21, 2017

No one cares bro. You talked down on Black women. You deserve that shit. — Prometheus (@Snark_Kent) September 21, 2017

This coming from the guy who said he "didn't like blk girls."

Now you want to cry about racism? 😂

No sympathy for self hating c🚂🚂ns — Vespi (@Vespii009) September 20, 2017

Interesting. Didn't you say you don't like black girls? Why on earth would we care? — Sav (@pdznsd) September 21, 2017

#AlbertHaynesworth says he doesn't like black girls/women and ended up in the arms of a racist white woman. Who abuses him Now he's scared pic.twitter.com/kGpebbJWXc — DConner89 (@TaureanReign) September 21, 2017

Me, reading that Albert Haynesworth headline about how he let a white woman he gave a ring to, abuse and call him 'nigger' for years: pic.twitter.com/Iklk7kxTuD — Yung Metaphysique (@SoloExMachina) September 20, 2017

Welp!

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Jackson issued a statement saying she is “saddened and humiliated” by Haynesworth’s recent Twitter tirade against her, “the mother of our beautiful child.

“(I)t is critically important to our child that albert (sic) begins to focus on being a good and supportive father. This is a very difficult time for me and our child. Shockingly enough finding out I am the mother of Alberts 7th child, I do not feel I need to stoop to make public his true conduct. As for the domestic accusations, I can not comment at this time due to current litigations but the truth always surfaces.”

She added: “Accusations of me being racially biased are absurd. Come on albert we lived together for over 2 years and have a beautiful biracial baby that I love more than anything in this world!”

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday their drama became public when Jackson accused Haynesworth of skipping child-support payments.

Sigh. . .

