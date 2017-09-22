Naval Hospital Staffers Removed After Newborn ‘In Da Club’ Video

NewsOne Staff

Two staffers at Naval Hospital Jacksonville were removed from their posts Wednesday after viral social media videos and photos surfaced of them prompting a newborn baby to dance to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” and allegedly calling another “mini Satans,” News4Jax reports.

RELATED: Naval Hospital Corpsman Slammed For Newborn Baby ‘In Da Club’ Video

The Navy surgeon general made nationwide policy adjustments after Allyson Thompson and Joanie Barrett were identified as the employees in viral photos and videos filmed at the hospital, the report says. The pair is also accused of sharing a photo of a staffer holding up her middle finger to a newborn with the caption: “How I currently feel about these ‘mini Satans,’” reports The Huffington Post.

“The Navy surgeon general responded Wednesday and ordered an immediate review of all Navy Medicine commands,” according to the television news outlet.

Vice Admiral Forrest Faison made other wide-sweeping changes, including banning the use of personal cellphones around patients and ordering Navy officers to make personal contact with new and expecting mothers to address concerns about the incident and reassure them of the hospital’s services.

As the video and photos went viral, some critics thought the staffers were nurses. But they are corpsmen, or the equivalent of nursing assistants, who should have been supervised by a doctor or nurse, the report says.

Watch the video below:

This viral video showing corpsmen at Naval Hospital Jacksonville mishandling and mocking newborns has set Internet on fire. Consequences @ 5 pic.twitter.com/2ke7wo2i9n — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) September 19, 2017

SOURCE: News4Jax, The Huffington Post, Navy Live

SEE ALSO:

‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ May Explain Why FBI Isn’t Investigating Kenneka Jenkins

‘Wrong On So Many Levels’: Hobby Lobby Cotton Decor Is Called Racist