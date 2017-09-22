Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna 18 photos Launch gallery Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna 1. Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!! Thank you @priscillavalles @maishaoliver for putting up with me all day. I’m going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall. But this shits a process! I’m coming for u khloé! Source:Instagram 1 of 18 2. I’m worth it 🙌 Dress | @symone1oak Source:Instagram 2 of 18 3. Flips hair Source:Instagram 3 of 18 4. Serving per usual 😘 Source:Instagram 4 of 18 5. 😛 Source:Instagram 5 of 18 6. Oh, hey. Source:Instagram 6 of 18 7. Loungin’. Source:Instagram 7 of 18 8. #Milf Source:Instagram 8 of 18 9. I spy Norman. Can u find him? Lol. Source:Instagram 9 of 18 10. Fashun. Source:Instagram 10 of 18 11. 👀 Source:Instagram 11 of 18 12. 💯 Source:Instagram 12 of 18 13. ☀️☀️☀️ Source:Instagram 13 of 18 14. Look down 💋 Source:Instagram 14 of 18 15. the basic workout attire Source:Instagram 15 of 18 16. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow ! Source:Instagram 16 of 18 17. 🙌#milfin | @blaquecrown Source:Instagram 17 of 18 18. Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️ Source:Instagram 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Another Kardashian-Jenner baby is reportedly on the way!

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Rapper Travis $cott is the father. TMZ Reports that the two have been telling their friends about the upcoming baby and they are excited. The two have been seeing each other since April. This would add to the already growing Kardashian-Jenner Clan. Kim Kardashian has two kids (North and Saint)with rapper Kanye West with a third on the way (through a surrogate). Kourtney Kardashian has three (Mason, Penelope and Reign) with Scott Disick. Brother Rob has one (Dream) with Blac Chyna.

If this is true congrats!