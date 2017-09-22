GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party – Arrivals

Photo by GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Another Kardashian-Jenner baby is reportedly on the way!

SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Rapper Travis $cott is the father. TMZ Reports that the two have been telling their friends about the upcoming baby and they are excited. The two have been seeing each other since April. This would add to the already growing Kardashian-Jenner Clan. Kim Kardashian has two kids (North and Saint)with rapper Kanye West with a third on the way (through a surrogate). Kourtney Kardashian has three (MasonPenelope and Reign) with Scott Disick. Brother Rob has one (Dream) with Blac Chyna. 

If this is true congrats!

Source: TMZ
Related: Saint West Spotted Out And About With A New Hairstyle
Related: Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A Better President Than Trump

 

kylie jenner , Travis Scott

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos