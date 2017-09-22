Pablo Escobar’s Brother Suing Netflix For $1 Billion In Ugly Trademark Dispute Over ‘Narcos’

Pablo Escobar‘s brother has our full attention after he sent Netflix a chilling message this week.

Roberto de Jesus Escobar Gaviria is in the middle of an ongoing trademark dispute with the streaming media company over its original series Narcos. Narcos details the rise and fall of the Colombian cocaine trade while recounting the story of kingpin Pablo Escobar, who died as the wealthiest criminal in history. By way of Escobar Inc., Gaviria is suing Netflix for $1 billion over the use of Escobar’s name and story without permission, according to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

In a new interview with THR, Gaviria (otherwise known as El Osito) very plainly threatened the company. Gaviria told THR, “I don’t want Netflix or any other film production company to film any movies in Medellin or Colombia that relates to me or my brother Pablo without authorization from Escobar Inc. It is very dangerous. Especially without our blessing. This is my country.”

He also gave Netflix a bit of advice after a Narcos location scout was shot and killed on the job in rural Mexico on September 11, saying “Netflix should provide hitmen to their people as security.” According to Deadline, the scout headed out to Mexico for some production photographs. “His body was found hours later in his car and had sustained several gunshot wounds. The vehicle was found on an unnamed dirt road in San Bartolo Actopan, part of the municipality of Temascalapa. The site is located very close to the border with Hidalgo, which is notorious for drug-related homicides,” Deadline reports.

During his chat with THR, Gaviria said very plainly that if Escobar Inc. doesn’t receive the money, “we will close their little show.” Head over to THR for a full look at the documents filed in the billion-dollar lawsuit.