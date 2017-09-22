The NYPD ‘Can’t Find Evidence’ Of Police Placing Cardi B In A Chokehold

Earlier this week, rapper Cardi B claimed she was manhandled by the NYPD. But if you ask the New York Police Department, that scenario probably never happened and Cardi most likely made it all up. Right….

According to a new TMZ report, the Bronx Native has refused to provide police any further detail about the incident after she tweeted about it on Tuesday, September 19. While she quickly deleted the tweet, the NYPD allegedly told TMZ it went ahead and did a full investigation into the allegations that she was placed into a chokehold by a police officer. According to NYPD Assistant Commissioner Peter Donald, there’s no proof any assault ever happened, TMZ states.

Donald supposedly claims “commanders in each precinct around Columbus Circle, where Cardi claims the choke hold went down, looked into all records and surveillance video of the area and could not find a thing to support her account.”

A day after the alleged assault, Cardi’s boyfriend Offset went on record to say that she called him right after it went down and although he thought she was joking at first, he knew she was serious when he looked at her face. Listen to Offset’s thoughts here.

While TMZ reported that Cardi was arguing with another driver who accidentally hit her new Bentley SUV, Offset says the situation that led to the alleged assault actually involved two men who were fighting near her, but police set their sights on Cardi instead.