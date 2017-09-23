September Is Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Celebrate Life, Lessen The Pain



September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. Recently, Community Clovia was joined by Tiffany Dews, Dionne Bobo, and Mary Crawford with the MCV Foundation — the foundation that helps raise money and steward funds for the Florence Neal Cooper Smith Professorship.

More than 250,000 has been raised to date, however, the ultimate goal is to raise one million dollars and we need your help.

About 100,00 people have sickle cell disease in the U.S. Share

Spread the word. Donate. Funding will ensure work continues to improve sickle cell treatment, research, and education on the MCV Campus.

For more information, visit http://www.MCVFoundation.org

