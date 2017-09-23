One Of Usher’s Herpes Accusers Blames Him For Her Stillborn Twins

Every week it seems like things just keep getting worse for Usher —and the past seven days have been no different.

An unnamed herpes accuser is blaming the “Confessions” singer for why her twins were born stillborn.

According to TMZ, the woman alleges she contracted herpes when she had sex with Usher in a Los Angeles spa. She believes that her children’s death was a direct result of her having the incurable sexually transmitted disease. The Daily Mail reported that the twins were conceived after her relations with the super star.

This accuser’s claims were recently made in legal documents filed as part of a lawsuit in which the man and woman, along with a third woman, accuse Usher of exposing them to genital herpes. Laura Helm, who was previously referred to as “Jane Doe,” went public and filed a $20 million lawsuit against Usher. Separately, a man claiming he met Usher at a spa is also saying the two had sex that resulted in the Grammy winner giving him herpes.

Usher’s attorney, Zia Modabber, told TMZ, “Usher will defend himself vigorously in court against these opportunistic claims and we will not comment further on private legal matters.”

While this is a matter that would need to be confirmed by a coroner and a court of law, this woman’s claims are not that far-fetched.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, having genital herpes while pregnant may lead to miscarriage or increase one’s chance of delivering prematurely. Not to mention, a baby being infected with herpes during delivery has an increased risk of death due to a fatal infection called neonatal herpes.

As we’ve reported before, the best way to reduce your risk of herpes transmission is to practice safer sex, have open and honest conversations with your sexual partner(s) or choose to abstain from sex.

RELATED NEWS:

What Black Women Need To Know About Herpes

Woman Who Claims Usher Exposed Her To Herpes Doesn’t Actually Have Herpes

Two More Women And A Man Come Forward With Lawsuits Against Usher For Allegedly Exposing Them To Herpes