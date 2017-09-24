Yaaasss Zaddy! Beard Appreciation Group Goes Viral On Facebook

Need a break from all the bad news happening in the world? No worries: We have the perfect distraction.
Enter: Beard Game Matters.
The relatively new Facebook group was started by Mike McMillan to create a space where other bearded men could collaborate and learn about his beard care products. To no one’s surprise the group, which boasts 82K members, has recently gone viral. And for good reason—it’s absolute chocolatey goodness!
GET IT ZADDY!!!!
And Black women are totally here for it all!
Go ahead and take a look: You can thank us later!
RELATED NEWS:
An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper Beard, From All Of Us
The Science Behind The Bearded Bae Craze: Study Shows Bearded Men Preferred For Relationships
A Hairy Situation: Lousiana High School Student Banned From Graduation Because Of Beard