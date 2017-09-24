Yaaasss Zaddy! Beard Appreciation Group Goes Viral On Facebook

Need a break from all the bad news happening in the world? No worries: We have the perfect distraction.

Enter: Beard Game Matters.

The relatively new Facebook group was started by Mike McMillan to create a space where other bearded men could collaborate and learn about his beard care products. To no one’s surprise the group, which boasts 82K members, has recently gone viral. And for good reason—it’s absolute chocolatey goodness!

This #beardgamematters FB group has me questioning my life!!!!! Jesus, these men are beautiful!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 just look st this pic.twitter.com/mhN6UBLEzV — D. Nichelle 👸🏾💋 (@ChelleMelanated) September 24, 2017

GET IT ZADDY!!!!

And Black women are totally here for it all!

I want to press charges against #BeardGameMatters.

Obstruction of productivity. I cant get 💩 done. Smh pic.twitter.com/l0lmWGa1oE — Geechie Gurl (@GeechieGurlTM) September 22, 2017

Currently scrolling through this #BeardGameMatters group contemplating a long distance relationship 😂 because babyyyy…. pic.twitter.com/JscrOUIHfm — Maaaaack ❤️ (@sendmemyangel) September 23, 2017

When you get your #beardgamematters approval 🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂😩😩😩 — DrayaRenee (@DrayasVista) September 23, 2017

Bearded men!!!!! They're making America great again!!😍😍😍 Glad I got unlimited data 😂#BeardGameMatters — Shayla (@MsStone37) September 23, 2017

Ok Yonci YourHostess that was a set up. Now I have to log off and repent. 😂😂😂#BeardGameMatters — Randa ManningJohnson (@BrandTheBestYou) September 20, 2017

Do not let the #Beardgamematters group mess up y'all relationships.

😂😂😂 — Azizah Nubia (@AzizahNubia1) September 22, 2017

I've been engaged & divorced 2x looking these gorgeous black men. #BeardGameMatters — I am Loudwine (@iamloudwine) September 24, 2017

#BeardGameMatters has taken over the world 😍😋😁 — MickiBayBae (@Micki314) September 24, 2017

Go ahead and take a look: You can thank us later!

