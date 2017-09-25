Radio One Exclusives
Dave East Describes Himself Using Baltimore Letters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Dave East, who recently released his Paranoia: A True Story album, stopped in Baltimore to meet and greet a few lucky 92Q listeners at Mustang Alley’s Bar, Bowling and Bistro where fans got to know the New York native and former Towson University student a little more.

Press play up top to watch Dave East describe himself using words with first letters that spell out B-a-l-t-i-m-o-r-e. See exclusive photos below.

Dave East Meet & Greet in Baltimore

Dave East Bowling Party Meet & Greet In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Dave East Bowling Party Meet & Greet In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

