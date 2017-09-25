Mya Is “Ready For Whatever” But What Does That Mean? [The Fam Exclusive]

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Grammy Nominated singer Mya came by The Fam this morning to talk about her new singer “Ready For Whatever” but might have gotten more than she can handle. Watch as DJ 5’9 shoot his shot, Danni Starr explain “Hump Island” and Quicksilva gets the secret on the “Fountain of Youth” with Miss Mya!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.