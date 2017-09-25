San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Blasts Trump Over Social Justice Protests

Bruce C.T. Wright

The 2017-18 NBA season hasn’t even started yet but already an unlikely candidate for MVP has emerged: San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich. The five-time championship coach delivered a scathing 10-plus minute rebuke of Donald Trump on Monday following the president’s weekend comments surrounding professional athletes protesting social justice issues in the U.S.

Trump was acting “like a sixth grader” when he reacted to NBA star Stephen Curry‘s weekend decision to turn down the longstanding tradition of sitting presidents inviting NBA champions to visit the White House, Popovich said with his typical deadpan delivery during NBA Media Day.

“It’s like a sixth grader’s going to have a party in his backyard so he disinvites him,” Popovich said. “But again, I think the behavior, although it’s disgusting, it’s also comical.”

But Popovich, who served in the military, was just getting started on Trump, who on Friday asked a rabid Alabama crowd,“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now … He is fired!’”

Those comments were clearly directed at blackballed NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick, whose silent protest last season of social justice issues by way of kneeling while the national anthem is played has spread to dozens of others players this season.

Trump slams Kaepernick's protest of racial injustice, feigns respect for a symbol of values Trump routinely demeanspic.twitter.com/mAfM27qeek — MissAnthrope (@LyssAnthrope) September 23, 2017

“I’m an individual. I live in this country,” Popovich said. “I have the right to say and think what I want.”

That led Pop to go all the way in and talk about race in America.

“People have to be made to feel uncomfortable, and especially white people, because we’re comfortable. We still have no clue what being born white means. And if you read some of the recent literature, you realize there really is no such thing as whiteness. We kind of made it up,” Popovich said. “That’s not my original thought, but it’s true.”

Gregg Popovich poignantly addresses racial divisions in the US: “People have to be made to feel uncomfortable, and especially white people.” pic.twitter.com/nQWZLeg33t — Brad Ripka (@bradripka) September 25, 2017

That, of course, provided the perfect segue for Pop to focus again on Trump.

“But it’s gone beyond that to a point where I’m more worried about, and confused by, the people around our president,” Popovich said. “We saw it this weekend with his comments about people who should be fired or people who shouldn’t be allowed to do this sort of thing. I wonder what the people think about who voted for him, where their line is, how much they can take, where does the morality and decency kick in?”

And if that wasn’t honest enough, Popovich went there:

“Our country’s an embarrassment to the world,” he said. “This is an individual who actually thought that when people held arms during the game, that they were doing it to honor the flag. That’s delusional. Absolutely delusional. But it’s what we have to live with.”

Watch Popovich’s full press conference below.

