Real Love: Moneybagg Yo Takes Over Fans Phones For Selfie Videos At #QFallFest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

s/o to @moneybaggyo for getting up close and #selfie personal with 92Q listeners at #QFallFest 🔥✊🏾 A post shared by 92Q (@92qjamsbmore) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Front row at #QFallFest was lit. The normal towel throwing occurred, but Moneybagg Yo also reached out to assist some people who were filming him, by filming himself!

SEE ALSO: Moneybagg Yo Performs “Doin 2 Much” At #QFallFest In Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Watch up top as Moneybagg Yo grabs his fans’ phones for selfie videos.

Click HERE for more exclusive videos from #QFallFest and scroll down for photos contributed by Arturo Holmes of @ARTugraphiq…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.